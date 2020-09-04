Beating socialism, corruption, and the Deep State

The United States has always been a home for those suffering under socialist regimes across the world, but all of that is at great risk in the hands of today’s Democratic Party run by Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and AOC.

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, scholar, and New York Times bestselling author Dinesh D’Souza, Trump Card is an exposé of the socialism, corruption and gangsterization that now define the Democratic Party.

Whether it is the creeping socialism of Joe Biden or the overt socialism of Bernie Sanders, the film reveals what is unique about modern socialism, who is behind it, why it’s evil, and how we can work together with President Trump to stop it.

Official Movie Trailer